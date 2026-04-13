David Raum News: Season highs in crosses and chances

Raum generated three shots (two on goal), 20 crosses (six accurate) and 10 corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Monchengladbach.

Raum was influential at both ends of the pitch throughout the contest. Going forward, he reached season highs in both crossing volume and chance creation, delivering 20 crosses and generating eight opportunities, while also registering three shots. Defensively, he contributed across every tracked defensive category, recording two tackles, two clearances, one interception, and one block. The clean sheet was his 10th in league competition for the club this season.