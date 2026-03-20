David Raum News: Sets up one of five goals
Raum had an assist while crossing five times (two accurate), creating two chances and blocking a shot during Friday's 5-0 win over Hoffenheim.
Raum set up Christoph Baumgartner in the 21st minute while leading Leipzig in crosses and blocks during the victory. The assist was the first since February 21st for the fullback as he's combined for three shots, 12 chances created and 27 crosses over his last three appearances as he remains an elite attacking option from left back.
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