David Raum headshot

David Raum News: Sets up one of five goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Raum had an assist while crossing five times (two accurate), creating two chances and blocking a shot during Friday's 5-0 win over Hoffenheim.

Raum set up Christoph Baumgartner in the 21st minute while leading Leipzig in crosses and blocks during the victory. The assist was the first since February 21st for the fullback as he's combined for three shots, 12 chances created and 27 crosses over his last three appearances as he remains an elite attacking option from left back.

David Raum
RB Leipzig
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Raum See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Raum See More
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3
SOC
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3
Author Image
Luke Atzert
October 21, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday Nov. 7
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday Nov. 7
Author Image
Jack Burkart
November 6, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
October 25, 2023
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023