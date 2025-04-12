Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Raya headshot

David Raya News: Allows late goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Raya surrendered a late goal which ultimately cost Arsenal three points in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Brentford.

After a stellar showing Tuesday against Real Madrid, Raya faltered late once again. The Gunners are likely out of the title chase, so the focus will be on Champions League. Raya will hope to replicate his Tuesday performance Wednesday at the Bernabeu in Madrid with Arsenal up 3-0 on aggregate.

David Raya
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now