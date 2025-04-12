David Raya News: Allows late goal

Raya surrendered a late goal which ultimately cost Arsenal three points in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Brentford.

After a stellar showing Tuesday against Real Madrid, Raya faltered late once again. The Gunners are likely out of the title chase, so the focus will be on Champions League. Raya will hope to replicate his Tuesday performance Wednesday at the Bernabeu in Madrid with Arsenal up 3-0 on aggregate.