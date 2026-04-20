David Raya News: Allows two against City
Raya registered two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.
Raya was beaten twice Sunday, but neither due to his own mistakes, still making two saves in the rough loss. This comes as a second straight game without a clean sheet in league play, not at his best when the club most needs it. He will now prepare for a massive match against Newcastle, needing a win to keep their chances of a title alive.
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