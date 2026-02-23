David Raya News: Concedes once in derby win

Raya made four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Raya put together a good performance in the North London Derby Sunday, conceding just one goal to Randal Kolo Muani in the 34th minute. He also made four saves, his most in a Premier League match since Dec. 6. He's now conceded in three consecutive matches, tied for his longest streak this season. Next up he faces a difficult matchup versus Chelsea, a side which has scored 48 goals through 27 matches this season.