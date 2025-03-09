David Raya News: Concedes once in Sunday's draw

Raya had five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

Raya conceded one goal Sunday, a Bruno Fernandes free kick just before halftime. He has conceded one or fewer goals in six consecutive matches. He also made five saves for the fourth time this season. After a midweek Champions League matchup versus PSV, he faces Chelsea on Sunday, a side which has scored 53 goals through 28 matches this season.