David Raya News: Concedes one against City

Raya made three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 5-1 victory against Manchester City.

Raya had a great day in net as he held City to one goal in a crucial win, with two of his three saves being true tests of reflexes that surely prevented two goals. However, it did end his streak of two clean sheets, with eight in 24 league appearances this season. he could get back on that train next match when facing Leicester on Saturday.