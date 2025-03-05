Fantasy Soccer
David Raya headshot

David Raya News: Concedes one in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Raya registered one save and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 7-1 win versus PSV Eindhoven.

Raya had a quiet outing against PSV on Tuesday in the Champions League as he needed to make only one save in a dominant win. The Spanish goalkeeper has been impressive in the competition conceding only three goals in eight appearances. He will look to maintain that form in the second leg against PSV on Wednesday unless coach Mikel Arteta opts to rotate his squad.

David Raya
Arsenal
