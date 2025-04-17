David Raya News: Concedes one in victory

Raya recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Real Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 36th minute.

Raya limited opponents to no more than one goal for the 10th time in 11 UCL appearances this season. This also marked the seventh time in that span that he made at least two saves. Up next for Arsenal is a meeting with Ipswich Town on Sunday.