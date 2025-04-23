David Raya News: Concedes two goals

Raya made two saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

A defensive lapse and turnover from William Saliba resulted in Jean-Philippe Mateta logging Crystal Palace's second goal Wednesday. As a result, Raya has conceded multiple goals in Premier League action for the first time since Jan. 18. Raya's next two games include a Champions League fixture on Tuesday and an EPL matchup on May 3.