David Raya headshot

David Raya News: Gives up late goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Raya gave up a goal in stoppage time in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Fulham Tuesday.

The goalkeeper lost out on a clean sheet with a late lapse, but has been quite stellar over the last four matches with 12 saves and only four conceded goals. He should have a relatively easy afternoon Saturday against Everton, a side which has scored just 32 goals in 29 matches before Wednesday's derby against Liverpool.

