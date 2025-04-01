David Raya News: Gives up late goal
Raya gave up a goal in stoppage time in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Fulham Tuesday.
The goalkeeper lost out on a clean sheet with a late lapse, but has been quite stellar over the last four matches with 12 saves and only four conceded goals. He should have a relatively easy afternoon Saturday against Everton, a side which has scored just 32 goals in 29 matches before Wednesday's derby against Liverpool.
