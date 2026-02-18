David Raya News: Gives up two goals

David Raya made no saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Wolverhampton.

Raya was out of position on the final goal of the game, which cost Arsenal two points in the title race. The goalkeeper didn't make any saves in the match either, so this has to go down as one of his worst performances of the season. He'll get some relief against a struggling Tottenham side which has not won a league match since the calendar flipped to 2026.