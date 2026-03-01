David Raya News: Impressive display in win
David Raya registered four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Chelsea.
Raya was outstanding and arguably Arsenal's most important player on the night, making crucial saves to secure the win. He was beaten only by an own goal, but that was enough to extend his run without a clean sheet to four straight games, only the second time this season that has happened. Wednesday's clash against Brighton gives him the chance to end that streak.
