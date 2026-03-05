David Raya News: Keeps clean sheet

David Raya registered two saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 1-0 victory versus Brighton.

After some rough patches of late, Raya had an important clean sheet to get Arsenal back to winning ways and open up a bigger gap at the top of the table. We'll see if Raya gets a breather for Saturday's FA Cup game and if he does, his next start likely comes in UCL action against a Bayer Leverkusen team which was second in the Bundesliga a season ago behind an attack which put in 72 goals in 34 league games.