David Raya News: Keeps clean sheet
David Raya had three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Newcastle United.
After a few rough efforts across EPL and UCL contests, Raya got back to his usual self with a clean sheet against Newcastle. He'll be tasked with holding down the fort against Atletico Madrid in UCL play beginning Wednesday, though the LaLiga side is known more for its defense than scoring prowess.
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