David Raya News: Keeps clean sheet

David Raya had no saves and secured a clean sheet in Monday's 1-0 win against Burnley.

Raya didn't face any trouble at all as Arsenal clamped down defensively after grabbing the lead in the first half. The goalkeeper will need to be on point as Arsenal try to secure the league title against Crystal Palace, a side which has scored just 40 times in 37 matches. Arsenal could win the league Tuesday if Man City lose or draw to Bournemouth.