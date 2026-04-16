David Raya News: Keeps clean sheet Wednesday

Raya recorded one save and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Sporting CP.

Raya completed the impressive and rare feat of keeping a clean sheet across both legs of a UCL quarterfinal tie. Much of the credit goes to his defense who only allowed a single shot on target throughout the 90 minutes of the second leg. This win sends Arsenal to the Champions League semifinal where they will face Atletico Madrid, with the first leg on the road on April 29. A fixture of equal magnitude comes this Sunday at Manchester City though, where Raya and Arsenal will look to seal up the Premier League title and avoid another late-season collapse.