David Raya News: Limited action in defeat

David Raya had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to West Ham United.

Raya was not called upon often during Arsenal's 1-0 defeat to West Ham on Saturday. The Spanish keeper only faced two shots on target, making one save from inside his own box and conceding one goal- a header from Jared Bowen that Raya had little chance of keeping out of the net. Raya has had an excellent season for the Gunners this year, accumulating the second-most clean sheets in the Premier League alongside Jordan Pickford. Arsenal will need him to have a big performance this Wednesday when they travel to the City Ground for a crucial match with Nottingham Forest.