David Raya News: Maintains clean sheet

Raya registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 win against Chelsea.

Raya was able to complete a clean sheet in the London derby, giving him his 11th of the season, which is second most in the PL. What is more impressive is the keeper as not allowed more than two goals all campaign, allowing just under a goal allowed per game, completing 71 saves in 29 games played for the Gunners.