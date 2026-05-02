David Raya News: One save in another clean sheet win
David Raya recorded one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Fulham.
Raya kept his 17th clean sheet of the Premier League season as Arsenal put their lead out to six points in the lead with City having games in hand. He was only required to make one save, but he has kept clean sheets in his last two Premier League games and six clean sheets in his last nine games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now