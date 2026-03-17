David Raya News: Registers clean sheet
David Raya had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen.
After leaking goals here and there for the better part of a month, Raya delivered a strong effort in a UCL elimination game with a clean sheet. He'll carry some much-needed momentum into the EFL Cup final against a strong but inconsistent Manchester City team hoping to keep Arsenal's quadruple hopes alive.
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