David Raya News: Secures clean sheet

Raya recorded three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus West Ham United.

Raya produced the save of the match in Sunday's 1-0 win at West Ham, staying big with his legs to deny Mateus Fernandes when the Portuguese midfielder broke clean through on goal in the second half in what was the most dangerous moment of the match for his side, a moment that proved decisive as Leandro Trossard scored at the other end just five minutes later. The Spanish goalkeeper also dealt confidently with Taty Castellanos's diving header in the first half, springing to his right to keep his side level as West Ham were growing into the match, before surviving a dramatic VAR check in stoppage time when Callum Wilson's goal was ruled out for a foul on Raya during the preceding corner. Raya has kept 18 clean sheets across 36 Premier League appearances this season, the most of any goalkeeper in the division and a cornerstone of his side's title push. He will look to maintain his momentum in the next match against Burnley.