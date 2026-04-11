David Raya News: Struggles in loss

David Raya registered one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth.

Raya has generally not been tested much this season and is coming off a clean sheet against Sporting CP but the reality is he was simply out of place too many times in this contest and paid the price by allowing two goals. He'll need to be better for Arsenal to hold on to their 1-0 edge against Sporting in the two-leg UCL tie when the sides meet again on Wednesday.