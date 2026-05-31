David Raya News: Three saves against PSG

Raya recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 (5-4) penalty shootout defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

Raya was the only goalkeeper to make a meaningful save across both the 120 minutes and the penalty shootout in Saturday's heartbreaking 1-1 defeat to PSG in the Champions League final in Budapest. His most significant intervention came in extra time when Bradley Barcola raced through on goal with his first touch after coming off the bench, only for Raya to read the danger perfectly and smother the ball at the winger's feet before he could finish. The Spanish goalkeeper also denied Nuno Mendes in the penalty shootout, but could not prevent Gabriel's crucial miss from ultimately condemning Arsenal to defeat and extending the club's wait for a first European crown. Raya ends the 2025-26 season with 28 clean sheets, 96 saves and 31 goals conceded across 51 appearances in all competitions, further cementing his reputation as one of the world's top goalkeepers. His consistency, composure and shot-stopping ability were central to Arsenal's success throughout the campaign, and he is set to travel to the 2026 World Cup with Spain as the backup to Unai Simon.