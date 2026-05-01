David Raya News: Three saves in draw

Raya registered three saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Atlético Madrid.

Raya came up with a huge save in the first half, denying Julian Alvarez on a long-range free kick to keep things level before Viktor Gyokeres buried Arsenal's penalty in the 43rd minute. He was tested again after the break with Antoine Griezmann and Ademola Lookman both pushing forward, and he answered the call, finishing with three saves as Arsenal grinded out a 1-1 draw to keep the semifinal tie wide open heading into the return leg at the Emirates. Raya will aim to carry that momentum into Saturday's matchup against Fulham with the decisive second leg looming on Tuesday.