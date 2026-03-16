David Raya News: Three saves in victory
David Raya recorded three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 win over Everton.
David Raya turned aside each of the three Everton shots on goal Saturday and made three clearances to earn a clean sheet in a 2-0 home victory. Across his last five starting appearances (all competitions), the veteran keeper has produced 15 saves and eight clearances while conceding three goals and recording two of his league-leading 15 clean sheets. Look for David Raya to feature in net Tuesday when Arsenal face Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 matchup.
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