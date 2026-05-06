David Raya News: Two saves for final spot

David Raya made two saves and secured a clean sheet in Tuesday's 1-0 win against Atlético Madrid.

Raya stopped both shots he faced during Tuesday's win, earning the win, clean sheet, and spot in the Champions League final. It was another excellent defensive showing from Arsenal, who play conservatively, giving Raya clean sheet upside every time he steps on the pitch. The only downside is that he generally faces so few shots that even a single goal allowed ruins his day.