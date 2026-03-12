David Raya News: Two saves in draw

David Raya had two saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

David Raya turned aside two of three Bayer Leverkusen shots on goal Wednesday as Arsenal earned a 1-1 away draw in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 matchup. The veteran keeper has made 12 saves and six clearances across his last five starting appearances (all competitions) while averaging one goal concession per appearance. Raya's next test is likely to come Saturday when Arsenal hosts Everton.