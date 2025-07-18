Menu
David Ruiz Injury: On injury report again

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 18, 2025

Ruiz (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's match against the New York Red Bulls, according to the MLS injury report.

Ruiz is back on the injury report as a hamstring continues to bother the midfielder. That said, he has only started in one of his minimal three appearances this season due to his injuries, so this is a tough development for the player. Even if he is fit, he will likely find the bench, as he went unused last game.

