David Ruiz Injury: On injury report again

Ruiz (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's match against the New York Red Bulls, according to the MLS injury report.

Ruiz is back on the injury report as a hamstring continues to bother the midfielder. That said, he has only started in one of his minimal three appearances this season due to his injuries, so this is a tough development for the player. Even if he is fit, he will likely find the bench, as he went unused last game.