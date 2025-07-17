David Ruiz News: Appears on bench
Ruiz (hamstring) went unused off the bench in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Cincinnati.
Ruiz has made his return to the team sheet this week after almost four months out due to a hamstring injury, seeing a spot on the bench. However, the midfielder wouldn't see the field, instead going unused the entire 90. He started in one of his three appearances this season and will hoep to see the field soon after his long absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now