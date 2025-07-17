Menu
David Ruiz headshot

David Ruiz News: Appears on bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 17, 2025

Ruiz (hamstring) went unused off the bench in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Cincinnati.

Ruiz has made his return to the team sheet this week after almost four months out due to a hamstring injury, seeing a spot on the bench. However, the midfielder wouldn't see the field, instead going unused the entire 90. He started in one of his three appearances this season and will hoep to see the field soon after his long absence.

David Ruiz
Inter Miami CF
