David Ruiz News: Unused from bench

Ruiz (leg) went unused off the bench in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Sporting Kansas City.

Ruiz made his way back to the team sheet for CONCACAF action Wednesday, finding a spot on the bench to face SKC. However, he would not see a minute, instead going unused the entire match. This is still a good sign for the club, as he should be deemed fit moving forward and should be fit for opening day, likely to remain in a bench role moving into that match.