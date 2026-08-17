David Schnegg News: Assists early opener

Schnegg assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win over Columbus Crew. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 39th minute.

Schnegg's through ball in the opening minute of the match set up Brandt Bronico's opening goal, giving Charlotte a dream start to the match. It marked Schnegg's third goal contribution of the season and his first since he scored versus Toronto on May 16. He played well on the defensive end too, recording five interceptions, three tackles, one clearance and one blocked shot in his full 90 minutes of action.