David Schnegg News: Finally logs start

Schnegg generated one shot (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to New England Revolution. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.

Harry Toffolo (thigh) out Saturday meant Schnegg not only logged his first start Saturday but also was Charlotte's left-back at New England. With the former unavailable for several weeks, it looks like Schnegg can cover the position moving forward.