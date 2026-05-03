David Schnegg headshot

David Schnegg News: Finally logs start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 10:49pm

Schnegg generated one shot (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to New England Revolution. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.

Harry Toffolo (thigh) out Saturday meant Schnegg not only logged his first start Saturday but also was Charlotte's left-back at New England. With the former unavailable for several weeks, it looks like Schnegg can cover the position moving forward.

David Schnegg
Charlotte FC
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