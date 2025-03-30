Fantasy Soccer
David Schnegg

David Schnegg News: Five crosses Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Schnegg had five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Columbus Crew. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 34th minute.

Schnegg recorded five crosses Saturday, his third match this season with five or more. He also created one chance in his fifth consecutive match. On the defensive end he won two tackles, intercepted three passes, made two clearances and won six duels in his full 90 minutes of action. He also picked up a yellow card in the first half, already his third of the young campaign.

David Schnegg
D.C. United
D.C. United
