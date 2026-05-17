David Schnegg News: Nets on Saturday
Schnegg scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 win over Toronto FC.
Schnegg scored a crucial long-range goal in the 35th minute, marking his first goal of the campaign. He completed 35 passes and made seven clearances along with a tackle. After coming off the bench in his first four appearances this season, he has now started four consecutive matches. This opportunity arose due to Harry Toffolo's injury.
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