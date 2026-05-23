David Schnegg News: Receives red card in win

Schnegg was shown a red card in the second half of Saturday's 1-0 win over New England Revolution.

Schnegg earned a second booking which got him sent off after creating three scoring chances Saturday. The left-back will be banned for the next MLS matchup versus Atlanta on July 22, and he could return to action in a subsequent visit to New York Red Bulls. His place in the lineup could be taken by a potentially fit-again Harry Toffolo (hamstring), although Tim Ream may be able to move from the center to the left flank, with Andrew Privett completing the back line in that case.