David Schnegg News: Scores in win
Schnegg scored a goal off his lone shot and made four clearances during Saturday's 3-1 win over D.C. United.
Schnegg was solid defensively but his biggest contribution came on the offensive end as he appeared at the right place to slot home a rebound from the goalkeeper and draw things level at 1-1 in the 64th minute. That's now one goal and one assist over the last three starts for the full-back, who's showing some intriguing two-way potential since becoming a full-time starter back in May.
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