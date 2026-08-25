David Schnegg News: Scores in win

Schnegg scored a goal off his lone shot and made four clearances during Saturday's 3-1 win over D.C. United.

Schnegg was solid defensively but his biggest contribution came on the offensive end as he appeared at the right place to slot home a rebound from the goalkeeper and draw things level at 1-1 in the 64th minute. That's now one goal and one assist over the last three starts for the full-back, who's showing some intriguing two-way potential since becoming a full-time starter back in May.