David Soria News: Allows one against Sevilla
Soria had no saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Sevilla.
Soria had a really rough night in net for the circumstances, as he would not make a single save but still allowed a goal in the loss. This is a second straight game without a clean sheet, still at six in 25 appearances this season. He will face Real Madrid on Monday in their next contest, unlikely to grab a seventh clean sheet then.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Soria See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Soria See More