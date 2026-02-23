David Soria headshot

David Soria News: Allows one against Sevilla

February 23, 2026

Soria had no saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Sevilla.

Soria had a really rough night in net for the circumstances, as he would not make a single save but still allowed a goal in the loss. This is a second straight game without a clean sheet, still at six in 25 appearances this season. He will face Real Madrid on Monday in their next contest, unlikely to grab a seventh clean sheet then.

