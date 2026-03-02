David Soria News: Brilliant against Real Madrid

Soria had seven saves and secured a clean sheet in Monday's 1-0 victory versus Real Madrid.

Soria had one of his best performances of the season, making seven saves with a high claim to keep the clean sheet vs Real Madrid on Monday. This is his third clean sheet in just the last five appearances, making 14 saves while conceding just two goals in that span. The keeper will face off with Real Betis for the next game on Sunday, who have scored five goals in the last five appearances. Soria had allowed four goals with four saves vs the opponent during their last outing on Dec 21.