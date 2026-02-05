Soria saved the only shot he faced, a well-hit effort toward the far right corner, to record his fifth clean sheet of the La Liga season. Across 22 league matches, he has conceded 27 goals, a total lower than several teams currently above them in the standings, with Getafe sitting 17th largely due to a lack of attacking production rather than defensive issues. Soria has faced a heavy workload this season with 95 shots against him, and his 71.9 percent save rate has done little to ease the pressure. He will next face Alaves in a mid-table matchup.