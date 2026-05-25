David Soria News: Clean sheet to end season

Soria made five saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win over Osasuna.

Soria had a great match as the club held Osasuna without a goal, recording five saves on his way to the clean sheet. This brings the goalie to 12 clean sheets this season, with two in his past five appearances. He also recorded 38 goals allowed and 118 saves for a decent season from a mid-table club, starting in all 38 games.