David Soria News: Concedes against Villarreal

Soria registered one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Villarreal.

Soria contributed to his team's victory by saving one of the two shots he faced and limiting Villarreal to just one goal. He was coming off two excellent performances that both resulted in clean sheets, and holding a third place side to a single goal was another strong display. Soria has now faced 102 shots this season, a high total, but his 72.8 percent save rate reflects his solid individual form. He will next face Sevilla in a mid table matchup, with Getafe currently unbeaten in their last four league matches.