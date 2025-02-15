David Soria News: Concedes once in win

Soria registered three saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 2-1 win against Girona.

Soria conceded a goal in 54th minute Friday, breaking a three-match streak of clean sheets. He has conceded one or zero goals in each of his last nine matches, a testament to his great run of form. He faces a slightly more favorable matchup Sunday versus Real Betis, a side which has scored 27 goals through 23 matches this season.