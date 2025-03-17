Fantasy Soccer
David Soria headshot

David Soria News: Concedes once Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Soria recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Osasuna.

Soria conceded one goal Sunday, an Ante Budimir penalty just before halftime. Considering Christantus Uche was sent off in the 77th minute too, Soria only conceding one goal Sunday was a success. After the international break he faces a more difficult matchup versus Villarreal, a side which has scored 49 goals through 27 matches this season.

David Soria
Getafe
