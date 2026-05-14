David Soria News: Concedes once Wednesday

Soria had one save and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win against Mallorca.

Soria only faced two shots on target Wednesday, a credit to his defense for shutting down the Mallorca attack. He conceded one goal though, an Omar Mascarell strike in the 65th minute. After going winless in the last five matches it was a crucial win for Getafe and it puts the club just two points back of a European spot with two matches to play. Next up is a trip to relegation-battling Elche on Sunday, a side which has scored 47 goals through 39 matches this season.