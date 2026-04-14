David Soria News: Concedes one
Soria made three saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-0 defeat against Levante.
Soria made heroic saves to prevent a goal but ultimately conceded in the 83rd minute. Over the last five games, he has recorded 15 saves and three clearances, conceding three goals during that period. Up next, he faces Real Sociedad, who have scored nine goals in their last four matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Soria See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Soria See More