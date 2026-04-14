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David Soria News: Concedes one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Soria made three saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-0 defeat against Levante.

Soria made heroic saves to prevent a goal but ultimately conceded in the 83rd minute. Over the last five games, he has recorded 15 saves and three clearances, conceding three goals during that period. Up next, he faces Real Sociedad, who have scored nine goals in their last four matches.

David Soria
Getafe
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