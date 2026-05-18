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David Soria News: Concedes one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Soria had two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Elche.

Soria recorded two saves and made nine passes. He has now accumulated 11 saves and one clearance in the last four games, conceding four goals in that span. He takes on Osasuna in the final game of the season, who need a victory to guarantee safety from relegation.

David Soria
Getafe
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