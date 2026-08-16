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David Soria News: Concedes three in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Soria registered five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Deportivo Alaves.

Soria was largely untested in the first half, with Alaves attempting just three shots and not requiring a save from him. The picture shifted after his side was reduced to 10 men at the end of the half, and Soria faced a busy second half, making five saves but conceding three goals in an underwhelming start to the season given his form last year. The goalkeeper's next league game comes against newly promoted Racing on Sunday.

David Soria
Getafe
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