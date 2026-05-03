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David Soria News: Concedes twice to Rayo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Soria had four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Rayo Vallecano.

Soria made some quality saves, though it was not enough for his side to avoid a clear defeat. The keeper has had mixed performances lately, with his team's vulnerability limiting his upside. Still, he should have a chance to get back on track next weekend against Oviedo, who have scored the fewest goals in the 2025/26 La Liga season.

David Soria
Getafe
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