David Soria News: Concedes twice to Rayo

Soria had four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Rayo Vallecano.

Soria made some quality saves, though it was not enough for his side to avoid a clear defeat. The keeper has had mixed performances lately, with his team's vulnerability limiting his upside. Still, he should have a chance to get back on track next weekend against Oviedo, who have scored the fewest goals in the 2025/26 La Liga season.