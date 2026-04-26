David Soria headshot

David Soria News: Concedes two

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Soria registered two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Barcelona.

Soria had an underwhelming performance throughout the game, completing only six of his 25 attempted passes. However, he has made 12 saves in his last five appearances, conceding just four goals during that period. His next match is against Rayo Vallecano, who have scored twice in their last four games.

David Soria
Getafe
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